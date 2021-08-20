On Monday, Cultural Resource Analysts, Inc. out of Evansville, conducted an archaeological survey at Madisonville Regional Airport as part of an environmental study needed to continue with construction of a taxiway and ramp to a hangar.
The hangar will house the Madisonville Community College Aviation Program that is currently occupying another hangar at the airport.
The City of Madisonville will be building the hangar and the airport will be in charge of the taxiway and ramp that leads to the hangar.
Airport Manager Emily Herron said that the company that performed the survey has not returned results to the airport yet but said they will be doing a report to give to the state’s historic preservation office.
“They will send it to our engineers and to the state office and then we will hear the results once they give a full report,” she said.
While the results for that survey are still being concluded, Herron said she also is working with engineers to get necessary information to the state for a noise abatement study.
“We are working on getting information to the state about things including the number of flights that we currently have, helicopter activity and what runway is normally used,” she said. “With the hangar being used for the flight school, which will be mostly rotary helicopter traffic, they wanted to do a noise abatement study since helicopters are louder than airplanes.”
Herron said she didn’t anticipate issues with the study.
