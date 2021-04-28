Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Felicia Newman, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with leaving the scene of an accident and second-degree criminal mischief.
Donald Langley, 59, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating on a suspended or revoked license and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
