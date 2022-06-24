Madisonville North Hopkins High School FFA came out of the Kentucky State FFA Convention with two state wins, five-second place finishes and $1,860 in awards.
North Agriculture teacher Brian Welch said it was a good year.
The two state wins North brought home were from San Brown with Wildlife Management and as a Premier Chapter in Strengthening Ag.
Welch said Brown kept a record system of different hours he has worked for his supervised agricultural experience program.
“He and his family will rebuild refuges for different ducks,” said Welch. “He walked away with $400 there and a few other kinds of earnings.”
Brown will advance to nationals with his wildlife proficiency.
As for the Premier Chapter contest, the strengthening ag looks at the chapter’s different activities that might develop agriculture locally. The other two categories were Building Communities, which is community service, and Growing Leaders, which are activities that develop students. North took second place in both those categories.
Because of their high scores in all three categories, North received a gold rating, meaning they are in the top 10% in chapter ranking.
“This is work they are already doing so it is really just validation that the hard work they are already putting in is actually getting recognized,” said Welch.
Along with the state wins, North had three second-place winners. Bo Slaton with his Swine Impromptu speech, Harlee Evans in Ag Mech Agriscience Fair, and Maddie Ziegler for Environmental Science Agriscience Fair.
Savannah Crick competed in the FFA Shark Tank competition, and although she did not continue, she did receive a special honor from U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, who gave Crick high praise for her hard work on the business plan.
Welch said Shark Tank allows any FFA member wanting to take an entrepreneurship route to fill out a lengthy business plan and submit a video to people in the industry. Crick, as a freshman was selected to perform on the stage at Rupp Arena where the state convention was happening.
As for the awarded money, part of the money went to individual students, while the chapter as a whole got about $1,000 of it that will go back into FFA activities.
“We hope that we can build on those activities for the next year and try to improve the impact that was made,” said Welch.
It was great to see everybody and be able to compete in person this year. He said it was more genuine for the students and brought back some of the pressure.
“We appreciate the support of both the community and our school system allowing us to do what we do, to make that impact in different ways,” said Welch.
