An inmate at the Hopkins County Jail escaped while on community service duty Tuesday. Authorities say he may be heading for his home in Louisville.
Jailer Mike Lewis said Bennie L. Britt Jr., 26, was working at the Madisonville Sanitation Department on McCoy Avenue at the time of his escape.
“He apparently communicated with someone Monday night to pick him up at a key time,” Lewis said.
Britt’s last sighting was around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday. The Kentucky State Police received a call about his escape eight minutes later.
Lewis said authorities don’t have a description of the vehicle which picked up Britt.
“There may be video from where it happened,” Lewis said, but that was unconfirmed Tuesday night.
Lewis added Britt is not considered armed or dangerous. Yet Britt’s record includes two convictions of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A jail statement calls those “non-violent felony charges.”
The KSP describes Britt as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands six-foot-one and weighs 160 pounds. Britt was last seen wearing a jail-issued khaki shirt and pants.
Lewis said this is the first walkaway from Hopkins County work duty in close to two years. In the last case, the missing inmate was on the loose for about a week.
People with information on Britt are asked to call the KSP at 270-676-3313.
