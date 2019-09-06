A Dawson Springs man was injured Wednesday when his vehicle collided with another driver north of town.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office reported Wesley Peters, 42, was heading southwest on Beulah Road around 11:35 a.m. Laura Huddleston, 35, of Nortonville apparently turned in front of him at Charleston Road.
Peters was taken to Baptist Health in Madisonville. There was no word Thursday afternoon on his condition. Huddleston was not injured. It was not clear Thursday if she will face charges.
The Sheriff's Office had no information on what kind of vehicles were involved.
