Construction of a new Dollar General Store in Providence hit a huge barrier on Monday when workers returned from the Memorial Day holiday to find that the floor of the structure had collapsed over the weekend.
The new store, which was to be the second in the city of Providence, was scheduled to open before the end of the summer. Now DG corporate officials are taking a serious look at the location to determine what will happen next.
“Our teams are currently in the process of assessing the site and expect to have an update on its future at the conclusion of that assessment,” said a spokesperson with DG corporate relations.
City officials say the collapse was due to abandoned mine works under the “uptown” area of Providence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.