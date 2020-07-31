The Dawson Springs Independent Schools Board of Education will vote Monday at a special-called meeting on a proposal by the school’s superintendent to start the year in a virtual setting.
On Thursday, Superintendent Lenny Whalen announced on Twitter that he will propose that all students begin the school year learning from home “... due to ongoing (and) escalating COVID-19 numbers.”
The 6 p.m. meeting will be virtual and streamed live on the district’s Facebook page.
Whalen said this is “the safest way for us to get the kids going academically.”
If the district decides to go the remote-instruction route, the Kentucky School Board Association said Dawson Springs could become the 16th of Kentucky’s 171 school districts to start the year with distance learning, it said in a tweet.
At its last meeting on July 20, the board approved a Sept. 1 start date for instruction.
The district has been using a back-to-school task force — made up of faculty, staff, administrators and parents — to help make decisions about the 2020-21 school year. The task force has met every Thursday since July 16 and takes into account the opinions of staff surveyed as well as families called.
Whalen said the calls went well and the district got feedback. Many parents said they wanted their children to return to in-person instruction.
Whalen spoke to the task force on Thursday morning and presented a PowerPoint presentation on the latest COVID-19 numbers. With recent mandates and requirements, he said he felt like even with social-distancing, mask-wearing and sanitizing, the students and staff would find themselves in a mass gathering situation.
“Even though I hoped we would be back in person, I couldn’t, in good conscience, put our students and staff in that situation,” Whalen said. He has looked at the last few weeks of cases in Hopkins County and statewide and didn’t feel comfortable with coming in person.
But with staff returning on Aug. 13, Whalen said he wanted employees to have a clear direction on where the district was headed and have full confidence in its plan. He said he worried that waiting would only slow down plans and leave staff and parents scrambling to work out scheduling kinks, including child care and supervision.
Whalen said the district would use natural spots in the calendar to re-evaluate the type of instruction the students receive. For example, a re-evaluation of the numbers before breaks and holidays may result in an instructional change.
“At the end of the day, this is the safest for our kids and staff,” Whalen said.
The district has less than 600 students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. There is also a preschool.
Whalen previously said that this school year’s nontraditional instruction will be “light years ahead” of where it was in the spring of last school year, and there will be no paper packets assembled, meaning “electronic to the maximum amount.”
Back in June, an online survey gauged the opinions of about half of the school’s households. Of those respondents, “85 to 90% have some type of internet connection at home,” Whalen said.
If reliable internet is not available, he said remote learning would be challenging. To help, the district plans to make Wi-Fi available in some of their campus parking lots and are investigating potential other hot spot locations.
In a letter written earlier this month and addressed to parents, Whalen said, “We can help with computer access through Wi-Fi capable Chromebooks that may be ‘checked out’ by the student.”
