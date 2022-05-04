The Hopkins County School Board of Education appointed Kerri L. Scisney to fill the vacant Division 5 school board seat during a meeting last night.
School Board Chairman Steve Faulk said the board is excited about Scisney and her passion for education.
“We are looking forward to working with her,” he said.
Scisney is a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School. She worked for the Madisonville Fire Department as a firefighter from 1992 to 2012, then as a training officer from 2012 to 2016.
She earned an associate’s in applied science from Madisonville Community College in December 2020 and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Eastern Kentucky University.
Scisney volunteers as a Court Appointed Special Advocate helping the children of Hopkins County. She is an associate minister at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church and is a member of the Hopkins County NAACP. She is a former member of the Grapevine Elementary School Advisory Board.
The seat became vacant when Doug Center, who won the election in November 2020, resigned due to a career change before ever taking office. Dr. J.W. Durst, who had held the seat before Center, was appointed by the board in 2021 to a two-year term. Durst resigned the seat in March 2022, making the seat vacant once again.
The Division 5 school board seat covers seven schools, Pride Elementary, West Broadway, Browning Springs Middle, Jesse Stuart Elementary, James Madison Middle, Madisonville North Hopkins High, and West Hopkins schools.
Scisney will be sworn in at the next school board meeting on Monday, May 16. She will hold the seat until the General Election in November, at which point the voters will select the person who will serve out the remainder of Center’s original term. That person will take office as soon as the election is certified.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.