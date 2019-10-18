A vision, a dream and a calling can drive passions that help change a community. For the last year, Kayla McCurry has pursued a call to help moms.
Last October, McCurry launched "Mama Love" -- which is both a facebook community that reaches nearly 2,000 moms nationwide and a local chapter where moms come together and support each other
see moms/page a4
through "mom only" monthly events and retreats.
McCurry describes Mama Love as a tribe of mamas loving, supporting, encouraging and uplifting one another. The group is hosting its One-Year Celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday. They have rented Stanley's Pumpkin Patch for a one-night event for all moms in the area. There will be live music, smores, ice cream and shopping opportunities from their initiative that will host 19 mom-owned businesses.
"A little over a year ago, I was thinking about how much I needed a group of good friends to be connected to and people around to uplift me because when you're a mom, it tends to be the only thing that you do and it consumes you," said McCurry. "I was praying about it and felt like I needed to be connected. I had the dream to make a retreat."
In the beginning, McCurry said that it was a process of ideation and making her vision of a mom's retreat come to life.
"And then, it didn't happen. Things were not going as planned, and it just didn't seem right, so I started shifting my thinking," she said. "If I'm not going to make a full-blown retreat for moms, right now, what can I do that is attainable?"
McCurry had the idea of starting a monthly gathering. She texted friends and family to see if they would want to come over and hang out.
"That first month, I had like six girls over to my house and made a pot of soup, and we roasted marshmallows, had s'mores and sat by the fire for four hours," she said. "It's important to clear your mind and get away for a little bit. I feel like a better wife, a better mom and a better human when I have some separation and have a conversation and make clear thoughts without being interrupted 24/7."
Since the first event last October, McCurry said they have hosted monthly gatherings at various outings in the area - from bowling to rollerskating. In the spring, McCurry's dream became a reality as Mama Love held its first mom's retreat.
Having been involved with Mama Love since the second event, Kelsey Todd, a mom of three, said that joining the group has been life-changing.
"It's given me a community of support that I hadn't had before. We all are from different walks, we all mother differently. Some of us are married and have a bunch of little ones; some of us are not married and some have older kids," she said. "It's cool to be able to come together and not worry about all the things we do differently, but just to have that camaraderie of being moms together."
Todd said she is looking forward to Saturday's celebration and to see all the people that will show up.
"Not everybody comes every single time, so I'm excited to see the people that come and to hear testimonies of what Mama Love means to everybody and to be able to celebrate something so awesome," said Todd. "I feel so much love and support, and I feel so cared for. Being apart of this community makes you feel important and loved and wanted and needed."
As women and as mothers, Todd said that this tribe is something mothers need.
"We need that support system to rely on when we need prayer, when we need help, when we need food or anything," she said. "We've fed women who have just had babies and bought them diapers and have been able to do so many cool things for the community."
Stereotypically women are not supposed to get along, said McCurry.
"They're not supposed to be supportive of each other and encouraging, and there is always this stigma that there's backbiting and gossiping," she said. "This has not been that. And I think that is a grace thing."
Next month, Mama Love is set to host its second retreat of the year. "November 8th, 9th, and 10th in Coopertown, Tennessee. It's a full weekend of refreshing mind, body, soul and spirit -- that's the concept for the retreat," said McCurry.
If you are a mom and want to learn more about Mama Love's upcoming events and retreats, you are invited to this weekend's celebration and to join their Facebook group by searching Mama Love in the Facebook search bar.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.