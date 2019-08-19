Hickman City Commissioner Phillip Williams died Thursday morning in a single-car accident at the intersection of Ky. 125 and Ky. 166. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.
Williams, 42, was southbound on Ky. 125 about 6:15 a.m. when he lost control of his 2004 Nissan Maxima at the intersection that forms a "Y" about 3.5 miles southeast of Hickman.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office stated the vehicle overturned several times and that Williams was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, Tennessee, where he was pronounced dead.
Williams was into his seventh two-year term, serving on the Hickman City Commission since 2007. Williams had held the title of mayor pro tem since 2015, a position given to the commissioner who receives the most votes in the general election.
Hickman Mayor Heath Carlton, a friend of Williams since childhood, praised his service to the community.
"He was on the tourism committee here and worked hard with that," he said. "He was very active with the school system. His most recent endeavor -- along with bookkeeping for several sports -- was shooting fireworks for the home football games as well as homecoming festivities. He organized the fireworks for the past several years for the high school football team."
Carlton said Williams was "a great friend who had the community's interests at heart."
"He would never for a minute back down from doing what he felt was right for the community," he said. "He was a friend to everyone in the community. He was level-headed and wanted to see all sides of a situation before making a decision.
"He's going to be greatly missed by the entire community. He poured his heart into (his service) as a public servant should do."
Watson was a supervisor at Frazier Industrial Company in Dyersburg, Tennessee. He graduated from Fulton County High School in 1995 and leaves a wife, Mary, and two children.
