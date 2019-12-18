Three of the last-minute pardons issued by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin involved individuals from Hopkins County.
Commonwealth's Attorney Kathryn Senter confirmed Tuesday that all three had been sentenced for drug offenses. One of them now serves in the county public defender's office.
"I work with her now," Senter said of Cynthia Mallory. "She has made a remarkable change in her life."
Senter said she's even contacted Mallory after learning about the full and unconditional pardon. Efforts to contact Mallory and the public defender's
See Offenses/Page A2
office Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Mallory pleaded guilty in both 2012 and 2013 to methamphetamine possession, along with tampering with physical evidence in 2013. She served six years probation.
"For 20 years, Cynthia Mallory fought a losing battle against addiction and criminal activity," Bevin's pardon statement says. "In recent years, she has turned her life around and now uses her life experience to help others."
Bevin left office eight days ago, but Senter said she only found out about the Hopkins County pardons Friday. She confirmed a statement made to The Messenger by Chris Monroe with the Kentucky Secretary of State's office, that the pardons were not organized by county.
Senter said the other pardons were issued for Wesley D. Lambdin, who pleaded guilty in 2006 for meth manufacturing, and Gregory S. Sutton, arrested in December 2000 for meth manufacturing and two other drug charges. None of the three spent time in prison.
Bevin wrote that Lambdin received a full pardon because he "has become a good husband, father, employee and citizen."
But Sutton's pardon is partial, covering "all past felony convictions that are not expungable by other means." While Bevin gave no explanation for the decision, he wrote, "I encourage him to ... use this fresh start to chart and maintain a new direction in life."
Senter said that compared with other pardons issued by Bevin, "we're pretty lucky no one was convicted of murder."
Senter pointed to a joint statement issued by the Kentucky associations of commonwealth's attorneys and county attorneys, condemning Bevin's actions.
"Most are an absolute insult to the victims and their families," Senter said. "It seems he totally ignored the victims and victimized them again."
Senter noted some changes in the rules for pardons will require amending Kentucky's constitution.
"Perhaps there can be a more formal process to this," she said.
