The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Aviation has prioritized 2021 funding for three projects at the Madisonville Regional Airport.
Jimmy Riddle, the chairman of the airport board, said he was informed of the department’s decision Monday morning.
The three projects are airfield drainage repair, a runway overlay project and the state approved funding for Preliminary Engineer’s Report for the Madisonville Community College flight school that is set to be housed at the airport.
Riddle said this was good news for the airport.
“The erosion work, in the past, when we have gotten heavy rains all at once, the ditch only has two pipes and they can’t handle all the water that comes that way and it backs up into the hangar,” said Riddle. “It has before. That might cost $150,000 to $250,000 to do that. We have been approved for all the work getting us to a bid for the taxiway to the new hangar. I do know that we can now get to the point where the FAA has to say yes or no.”
In December, Madisonville Regional Airport Manager Emily Herron said the airport board has been preparing to approach the Federal Aviation Administration for funding for a taxiway and tarmac.
Funding for the new hangar that will house the program has already been obtained in the form of a grant that the City of Madisonville received from the Delta Regional Authority in the amount of $500,000 last year.
The program will be housed temporarily in another part of the airport while construction is done on the new hangar.
Herron added the airport has saved entitlement money that the FAA needs justification for using following a meeting with engineers in December.
Riddle said engineers estimated the construction of both the taxiway and tarmac would be between $800,000 and $900,000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.