One of the city of Madisonville’s long awaited development projects will take another step forward next week when city council members will vote to accept a bid for the extension of Midtown Boulevard.

The plan is for the street, which now connects the intersection of Center Street/Highway 70 to the site of the new Hopkins County Sportsplex, to eventually be extended all the way to Island Ford Road near the Kroger shopping center.

