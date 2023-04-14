One of the city of Madisonville’s long awaited development projects will take another step forward next week when city council members will vote to accept a bid for the extension of Midtown Boulevard.
The plan is for the street, which now connects the intersection of Center Street/Highway 70 to the site of the new Hopkins County Sportsplex, to eventually be extended all the way to Island Ford Road near the Kroger shopping center.
Plans previously approved by the city council and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet call for the project to be broken into three phases.
Phase one will extend Midtown Boulevard northward from its current terminus at the sports plex site to North Kentucky Avenue. The extension will include construction of an “at-grade” single track crossing of the CSX railroad and will end at North Kentucky Avenue in the area of Elk Creek Trailer Park. Construction will also include plans for a future intersection with a planned extension to Ruby Drive, the road that currently ends at Owensboro Health.
Phase two, for which a timeline has not yet been released, will extend Midtown Boulevard further northward to Mill Creek Court, a private road that is also inside the trailer park. Mill Creek Court intersections with Whittington Drive in front of Ruby Wright Concrete.
The third phase, which is probably still in the distant future, will transition Whittington Drive from its current intersection with Mill Creek to the Island Ford Road intersection into Midtown Boulevard. This phase will result in changes to Hudson Park Drive and the Island Ford Road intersection.
According to the development plan, Midtown Boulevard will run the entre length of the development as a three-lane road and will stretch approximately 1.6 miles.
Other items on the agenda include voting to accept bids for painting and repairs at the water treatment plant, approving purchases for equipment at the water treatment plant and to reappoint Libby Spencer to the Housing Authority.
Madisonville City Council will meet in regular session on Monday afternoon at the city council chambers, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
