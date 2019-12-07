Two rape suspectsmake court appearances

Two Madisonville men charged with crimes against children appeared in Hopkins County District Court on Friday. One now faces more charges, while there's talk of reducing the charge against the other.
Attorneys for both sides said there's a possibility Michael Weaver, 42, may have his first-degree rape charge adjusted. District Judge David Massamore said it would be a "less significant charge, based on the facts."
While no details were revealed, a lot may depend on how Kentucky's legislature adjusted the rules for rape and sodomy last year. They include a specific definition of "deviate sexual intercourse," which was discussed briefly during the hearing.
Massamore granted Weaver an adjustment in his bond but said he did it "reluctantly" because attorneys on both sides considered it acceptable. The bond now can be partially secured with property, instead of being cash-only.
"It's still $50,000," Weaver's attorney Mark Wills explained outside the
courtroom. "But the deposit has been reduced."
Weaver waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday, meaning his case will go to a grand jury. The next grand jury is scheduled to convene Thursday.
Weaver is charged with having sex with the 6-year-old daughter of his girlfriend at a hotel last summer. Girlfriend Elizabeth J. Moody, 33, is charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Billy Lee Vanmeter Jr., 46, appeared later in the morning. Newly appointed attorney Pat Day asked the judge to reduce Vanmeter's $50,000 cash bond, because he had steady employment for 23 years and no previous run-ins with the law for 11 years.
"Considering he's charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of incest and two counts of sexual abuse," Massamore said, "motion denied."
At an initial hearing last week, Judge Bill Whitledge indicated Vanmeter only faced one count on each charge, along with one count of first-degree sodomy.
Authorities say Vanmeter had oral sex with a 12-year-old relative on Friday, Nov. 15.
During the hearing, Vanmeter also waived his case to a grand jury.
