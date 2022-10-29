Being a school resource officer means not only protecting the school but everyone in it physically and emotionally.
John Komar, the School Resource Officer at Hopkins County Central High School and deputy with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, does just that for the staff and students at the school.
Komar said he tries to see as many students throughout the day as he can to make sure they are okay, while also seeing how the teachers are doing.
“They are important too. The kids depend on the teachers,” he said.
Komar joined the Kentucky State Police in 1999 after leaving active-duty military. His first assignment with the state police was in Hopkins County.
He retired from the KSP in 2015, and after sitting out a few months, joined the sheriff’s office. He worked at the courthouse for a few months before the Sheriff asked if he would want to work as an SRO.
“At the time, we had two in the whole district,” said Komar. “That was six years ago, and I’ve been here since.”
Although Komar has been an SRO for six years, he wasn’t permanently assigned to Central until four years ago.
“Initially, when I was the second SRO for the sheriff’s department, I covered five schools,” he said.
When the sheriff’s department hired more SROs, Komar was moved to Central permanently. He said he enjoyed working with the kids and thought it would be a good place to impact someone’s life.
“They don’t always come from the best home life,” said Komar. “Any positive influence in these kids’ lives is better if you can point them in the right direction.”
Komar said his role in the school is the protection of the kids, but he also considers himself a mentor.
“They have problems that aren’t necessarily law enforcement involved, but they want to talk about them,” he said. “They can’t always talk to their teachers, and they see us in a little different view.”
When he first gets to the school, Komar said he greets the kids as they arrive. He tries to say good morning to as many kids as he can so they know someone cares about them.
“We want to make them feel like we are approachable,” he said. “I start with that, but I’m also walking the school. I’m checking the doors, making sure all of that is secure.”
While walking around the school and talking to students, Komar said he tries to get a feel for the day because each day is different.
“There may be a little drama here, or someone is having a bad day,” he said.
If he sees someone having a bad day, he tries to talk to them to see if he can help or if they need to go to someone else who can help. Along with seeing the kids in between classes, Komar said he also will teach a few classes like on internet safety and safe driving.
The school has a cart and DUI goggles for alcohol and marijuana that the students will practice driving in.
“I give them an understanding of what happens out there with all the accidents and what I have seen out there,” said Komar. “They will get an understanding of what they are coming into.”
He said if you can make the lesson into something fun, something they would enjoy doing, then they are more likely to pay attention and get involved in it.
Although not a fun part of his job, he does occasionally have to charge students. He said right now they are dealing with vaping, THC, and marijuana issues. Komar said he tries to educate the students before they get into official trouble.
For instance, there was one student whose parents were worried and asked Komar to talk to the student. He sat the student down and showed printouts of articles on what drugs can do to a person over time.
Komar said what he tries to get across when dealing with something like that is to let the student know he does not hold grudges.
“Just because I am doing something with you today that involves the court, tomorrow if you need help with something else, I am there for that too,” he said. “I am not here to judge you; I am here to help you.”
Komar said it takes an enormous amount of patience to deal with some of the students because they are still young and don’t have the experience adults do.
“You have to deal with them at a little different level,” he said. “A little more compassion. A little more discretion. They may be quicker to react on some things, so you have to take that into consideration and don’t jump back.”
He said a lot of his previous training in the state police and even his work in military intelligence as an interrogator comes into play a lot at the school. Komar said because he got very good at reading people, he can tell when a student may need more help than they are letting on.
“With these kids, you don’t know what is going on at home, you don’t know how their night happened,” said Komar.
His favorite part of being an SRO is seeing the growth the students have from freshmen to seniors.
“Being here as long as I have, you see them come in as that brand new freshman scared of the world to being mature,” said Komar. “You are seeing them want to make something of their lives and do something afterward. It is great seeing them grow up and make something out of themselves.”
