While just being formally approved by the city council on Monday, the incentives for residential development in Madisonville has Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission Executive Director Peter Hughes hopeful that applications will start coming in.
Hughes said Wednesday that he is fully expecting applications.
“The program was just formally announced on Monday at the town hall, so we haven’t received any formal applications yet to the office,” he said. “I fully expect to get some because it is a pretty good incentive.”
The incentive includes a total of $5,000 per lot upon completion of the project, with developers receiving $2,500 up front per lot and then another $2,500 per lot if they meet their targets.
The incentive, according to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, was set with a goal to help offset the cost of infrastructure with American Rescue Plan Funds.
Cotton said $350,000 has been put into the incentive from the funds and that it is based off of 70 lots; making it a first come, first serve situation, according to the resolution.
The developer must develop a minimum of 10 residential lots with a maximum of 15 residential lots, according to the resolution. They have a year to complete the project or they must pay the funds received from the city back.
Hughes explained the role the commission would take in the new incentive.
“The process would involve us because in order to get those lots to the development stage or considered buildable — which would trigger the incentive program — they’d have to go through the planning process,” he said.
Hughes said with the minimum lots that have to be developed in this incentive being 10 and the maximum being 15, the commission would oversee what is called a major planning process since the normal lot limit is anything over eight in Madisonville.
Rezoning, while not something Hughes anticipates in these projects, would be something the commission would oversee as well.
“If rezoning would be required for any type of development our office is also responsible for that,” he said. “In this instance I’m not sure if that really would be needed, there are a lot of zoned areas that you can develop on already, but if it was required, we would facilitate that process as well.”
Hughes said the program would not affect the process the commission follows.
“The major planning process the difference between that and a smaller subdivision is the number of lots, the dedication of the street or need for public improvements like water and sewer,” he said. “It is an incentivizing agent to get developers excited about developing here and maybe help them with cost avoidance. If we can make it easier for them and they can provide more lots, our citizens can have lots to build on and provide homes to our residents.”
