Tuesday, August 16 starting at 5:30p.m., Hopkins County 4H will be hosting a 4H Kickoff event, free and open to all those who may be interested in joining.
“The whole idea of the kickoff is for both youth and their guardians to have the chance to shop 4H and the clubs that we offer,” Connor Cooper, Hopkins County Extension 4H Youth Development Agent said. “ I like to tell people that 4H has a place for everyone.”
According to Cooper, this is a very much ‘borrowed’ idea in that schools have similar events so they wanted to try it out this year to see if they can attract any new members, or if nothing else at least share the information and bring people out for an enjoyable evening.
“It isn’t as much as people are asking for it, rather us wanting to show the community what we can offer the youth.”
There will be a bounce house on site along with the Hopkins County Livestock Association giving away hot dogs while supplies last. Families will be able to attend each booth and learn about the different clubs, meet the leaders and current members, and upcoming meeting dates and information for the remainder of the year.
Some of the clubs that will be offered this year are, Livestock, Disc golf, Midnight Walkers Community Service, E-Sports, Arts and Crafts, Eat Smart Play Hard, Sewing, Environmental, Clover Buds, Teen Club and Shooting Sports, all aimed for youth ages 5-19.
“We want guardians to have as much information as possible when helping their child choose the right clubs. Come join us and treat it like an open house at school, come and go as you please.”
The event will be held at the Danny Peyton Pavilion at Mahr Park, in Madisonville, from 5:30p.m. to 7:30p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.