The Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board is weighing all of the possible options regarding the Grapevine Lake Park bike trail project.
Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board chairman Adam Townsend said Monday that 19 different entities have reached out about the project.
“The bidding out of the Grapevine project is going to take a little bit longer than what was expected,” Townsend said. “There were a lot more that have shown interest in this project than we originally thought. Some of these people are actually flying into Madisonville to look at things.”
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said it was a good thing that so many groups had taken an interest in the project.
“I think the type of project that it is has attracted more,” Cotton said. “There’s a lot of folks out there that have the equipment to pull off this type of project.”
The bike trail construction is divided into three different phases.
The first part would replace four miles of trail on the west side of the boat access road, the second phase would be replacing three miles of trail on the east side of the boat access road, and the third phase would be to create two half mile directional trails that parallel each side of the boat ramp access.
Other projects are still on track, according to Cotton and Townsend.
The Mahr Park playground area is now waiting for the delivery of the Timberform Playground Equipment from Integrity Recreation Concepts in Owensboro.
The items in the bid included two custom log rope net climbers at a total of $10,400 or $5,200 each; one giant rope swing at $31,295; six full round steppers at a total of $2,010 or $335 each; six more full round steppers at $2,460 or $410 each; one nest swing at $6,365; one double belt swing at $2,065; one quad double belt and double tot swing at $4,220; one embankment slide chute at $3,570 four 8-foot log benches at $4,940 or $1,235 each; one bird’s nest at $6,695 and one belt swing at $5,360.
The delivery of the equipment is an estimated $4,580, according to Integrity Recreation Concepts.
“That equipment ships on Nov. 25,” said Cotton. “It is projected to be here in the first week of December. If you were to drive out there right now, they have a lot of the concrete work done for the gathering lawn, which is the center focal point.”
The Event Barn, also at Mahr Park, is already being booked for events into 2022, according to Cotton.
“We have 15 weddings already booked for 2021 and one for 2022,” he said.
Cotton said there were events scheduled for this year, but COVID-19 numbers in the county have forced some events to be canceled.
