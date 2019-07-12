The Madisonville Police Department are continuing to search for an individual who fled the scene of a two-vehicle accident on North Main Street early Thursday afternoon, according to Major Andy Rush.
Police say Janet Smith, 68, of Dawson Springs was stopped at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Main Street when she failed to yield to a person driving a Saturn Aura traveling southbound. Smith's front bumper struck the passenger side of the Saturn.
The operator of the Saturn fled on foot prior to law enforcement arrival and is unknown at this time, according to Rush. The police report said both Smith and the passenger in her car, Tex Smith, 71, also of Dawson Springs were injured and taken to Baptist Health by Medical Center Ambulance Service.
Also responding to the scene were the Madisonville Fire Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.
