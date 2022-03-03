Slaughters Christian Church, Harris Funeral Home and Kevin Cotton are hosting a suitcase and backpack drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Steven Ray, a member of Slaughters Christian Church, said the idea for the drive came about when their pastor, Robert Clemmons, talked with a man named Don Pratt.
Pratt gives out suitcases and backpacks to children in the foster care system and Kentucky residents recovering from disasters.
“He has pretty much depleted his source because of what he does for foster children, and he took suitcases all across the state when they had a disaster,” said Ray.
Pratt has already given suitcases to those affected by the flooding in eastern Kentucky and to those affected by the tornadoes in western Kentucky, on top of continuing to give to foster kids.
“He does it on his time, and he just wants to give back,” said Ray.
Gently used suitcases and backpacks can be dropped off at the garage behind Harris Funeral Home. He said the church needed to find a place to store the luggage, so they made a phone call to the funeral home.
Anyone wanting to donate luggage or backpacks can drive behind the funeral home and someone will get the items out of the car.
“They don’t even have to get out of their car because there will be enough of us there to take them out,” said Ray.
Backpacks and suitcases of all shapes, sizes, and colors are welcome. He said Pratt can use them all.
The church does not have a goal in mind for how many they want to be donated, just that some are.
All of the luggage and backpacks donated will be given to Don Pratt who will then distribute them to the homeless, foster children, adopted children, abused children, and disaster victims in Kentucky.
For more information on Don Pratt’s luggage ministry, visit his Facebook page at Don Pratt’s Luggage for KY’s Foster/Adoptive Kids.
