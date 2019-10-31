Back in Time

Messenger file photo

With Sureway visible in the background, it appears this photo from The Messenger's archives was taken on the lot currently occupied by Advance Auto Parts at 1040 North Main Street in Madisonville. The two men are checking blueprints as work was underway at the location. If you can identify these two individuals or add a time frame to the construction, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

