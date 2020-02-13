March 3 will be a “Super Tuesday” for Hopkins County shoppers. But not because 14 states hold presidential primaries that day.
That’s the day when Gordmans will open at Parkway Plaza Mall in the spot where Peebles currently is holding a store closing sale.
A countdown sign at a Peebles entrance indicates its final day of business will be Saturday, Feb. 22. But manager Bob Moberly says the Peebles signs outside the store could be changed even before then.
The grand opening will include a “grand” gift, as Gordmans plans to donate $1,000 to Madisonville North Hopkins High School. Several giveaways are planned as well.
Madisonville is one of 25 locations across Kentucky where Gordmans will have grand openings at 9 a.m. March 3. Other new locations include Beaver Dam, Central City, Henderson, Hopkinsville and Princeton. Similar school donations are planned at every store.
Both Gordmans and Peebles are part of the Stage family of stores. A statement from the company Tuesday said that more than 500 locations across the country are converting to the Gordmans name this year.
The Stage website calls Peebles a “specialty department store” while Gordmans is an “off-price store.”
