Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Archie Bowman, 62, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged Thursday with careless driving, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription containing substance not in proper container and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Mark Epley, 56, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Devon Jones, 28, of Central city, was charged Friday with five counts of failure to appear.
Jason Thomas, 41, of Owensboro, was served a warrant on Friday for parole violation and charged with failure to appear, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication.
Clinton Campbell, 31, of Hopkinsville, was charged Friday with non-payment of court costs.
Benjamin Grayson, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Ashley Smith, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Finis Mullins, 23, of Livermore, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
