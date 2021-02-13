Students at Pride Elementary are increasing their knowledge on how agriculture incorporates into our daily lives thanks to an education grant from the Farm Bureau Federation.
Kelly Gates, a fifth-grade teacher at Pride, said she has been applying for the Farm Bureau grants for the last couple of years.
“It has opened so many doors for my students to get access to funding that would not be accessible otherwise,” said Gates.
She said she would not have been able to gain the resources she has without the help of Hopkins County Farm Bureau President Shirley Peyton, secretary Sarah Brown and Kentucky Farm Bureau Director Scott Christmas.
“All three of those folks have been pivotal in connecting me with further resources that I did not know were available through Kentucky Farm Bureau,” said Gates.
Peyton said agricultural importance should always be emphasized in schools because it is such an essential service to everyone.
“We feel like our teachers need all the best and most current information to share with their students at all ages, so that is why Farm Bureau is eager to support with grants or money or scholarships,” she said.
After learning about the grants Gates said she looked into Kentucky’s core content and standards that are required and cross-referenced that with the National Agriculture and Literacy Outcomes — a national standard developed in 2014 of what an agriculturally literate person should know — and realized they overlapped quite a bit.
“I started thinking, how can I take what I am already required to teach, enhance it and bring ag into more of it,” she said.
She did so with the help of two Farm Bureau grants. The fifth-grade teachers at Pride Elementary are in the process of implementing those grants to expand the student’s agricultural knowledge.
The first is a project on corn that Gates’ students do in September or October during their Native American social studies unit.
“They learn not only did the Native Americans use corn and teach the early settlers how to grow corn, but about corn today and all the different ways we can use corn,” said Gates.
The fifth-grade students create Native American artifact boxes, where each student is assigned a Native American tribe to research, she said. Students look at how the tribe acquired their food, what part of the country the tribe lived in, how they acquired their clothing or make it and different aspects of their culture.
“Corn comes up in that unit every single year and many times kids will have corn in their artifact box,” said Gates. “It is just interesting for the kids to see how something from the past has such a role in their future.”
She said because of the grant students will be going into STEM investigations and cross over into science to explore how corn pops, the genetics of corn, the plant cycle and careers in the farming industry that relate to corn.
The other project relates to soybeans and connects social studies to literature. The project focuses on Peggy Thomas’s book “Full of Beans,” which talks about Henry Ford, the automobile manufacturer, and his foray into incorporating soybeans into his cars.
“We do not have that one rolling out yet because we are not in the part of our social studies unit historically speaking,” said Gates. “We will be there in about March when we get into the Industrial Revolution.”
The Farm Bureau grant will purchase soybean science kits that allow her fifth-grade students to learn about how polymers are created, oils and biotechnology. She said her students will learn about the soybean, how it grows, the process and products that impact our economy.
“I just felt like taking that book and using it as a springboard that kids would be more engaged and connected to the idea of the Industrial Revolution,” said Gates.
She said she wants her students to see someone have crazy, out-of-the-box ideas because it changed the future and it might inspire them to follow their idea no matter how crazy.
“Many of those same concepts and ideas are thriving in our fuel, fiber and food systems today,” said Gates. “I just thought it was a neat way to take literature that tackles some of those novel ideas that we have in our community today.”
