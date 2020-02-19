Dawson Springs Independent Schools may have some shorter Fridays in its school year starting this fall.
Director of Pupil Personnel Kent Workman presented the calendar committee’s proposal for the 2021-20 school year and included in it are four early dismissal days.
Workman showed the Dawson Springs school board the tentative calendar, and the presentation at Monday night’s regular meeting served as the first reading of the calendar. At the board’s next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, the board will decide to accept the calendar as proposed on second reading.
Each year, the calendar committee, which is made up of a school board member, teachers, parents, classified staff and administrators, meet to create a calendar that works good for as many people as possible.
“You’re never gonna please everybody,” Workman said.
This is the third year school board member Lindsey Morgan has served on the committee. She describes this 2020-21 school calendar as a “labor of love” because of all the moving parts.
Workman said he comes to the first meeting with several calendar options and with all the revisions, the committee finally decides on a final proposal.
The school year starts for teachers, who will have professional development Aug. 5-7. Opening day for staff is Aug. 10. The first day of school for students will be Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The first break from school and the first early dismissal day will be Friday, Sept. 4.
The early dismissal days were suggested to help teachers and staff have more time to meet together, Workman said. “We ask our teachers to do a whole lot.”
The early dismissal days would give teachers a 3-hour structured planning period, he added. The calendar has plenty of instructional time scheduled for students. The state requires 1,062 hours of instruction and 175 days of school for students.
“I think it will be a good idea,” Workman said. The district has used early dismissal days in the past, he added.
Dismissal time on early dismissal days will likely be around 12:30 p.m. after the end of the last lunch, he added. There is still some finagling to do with the schedule on those days because currently the last lunch ends around 1 p.m.
Other early dismissal days are scheduled for Oct. 2, Feb. 5 and March 5.
There will be no school on holidays: Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Fall break coincides with Caldwell County, who offers their tech center for Dawson Springs use, and is Oct. 5-9. Thanksgiving break is Nov. 25-27, while Christmas break starts Dec. 21 for students and Dec. 22 for staff. Everyone returns Jan. 4, 2021. Spring break is the first full week of April, April 5-9.
Nov. 2 will be used for a professional development day and on Election Day, the next day, school will not be in session. There will also be no school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January.
Flex days are accounted for in the calendar. Those days can be used to make up days students missed. If no makeup days are required, that day will be a professional development day for staff. Flex days are Dec. 21, Feb. 15 and March 15.
Graduation and the last day of school for students is scheduled for May 21, a Friday. Closing day for teachers is May 24. Makeup days will be added to the end of the school year if necessary.
