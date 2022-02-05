The Madisonville Police Department released the following report,
Jason Miller, was charged, February 3, for assault in the fourth degree, terroristic threats and menacing.
Timothy Wayne Maypray, was charged, February 2, for trafficking contaminated substances in the first degree .
Jordan Andrew Lubben, was charged, February 3, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Christopher Alfred, was charged, February 3, for trafficking synthetic drugs in the first offense.
Roger McCarty, was charged, February 2, for trespassing in the third degree, and possession marijuana.
