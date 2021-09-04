The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has released the plans for pavement rehabilitation on I-69 that will begin on Tuesday.
According to Keirsten Jaggers, with the KYTC Post 2, lane closures wll occur on interstate to allow for the work to be completed in a safe manner.
The project area is from mile point 93 to mile point 95 in Dawson Springs.
Jaggers said that lane closures will be in place for both eastbound and westbound traffic and will be adjusted as work progresses.
Jaggers said motorists should exercise “heightened caution in the work zone” and she encourages drivers to slow down, eliminate distraction and be alert for slowed or stopped traffic.
