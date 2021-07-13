Paducah’s next city manager is Kentucky native Daron Jordan, who currently serves as the city manager of Paris in Bourbon County and has previously worked for the city of Madisonville.
Paducah city officials made its announcement earlier this month, following a long process that involved a nationwide search, 47 applicants and four finalists. Jordan is expected to start Aug. 1.
He will replace City Manager Jim Arndt, whose contract runs through July 31.
“I am excited for the opportunity to join Team Paducah,” Jordan said. “Paducah has a great history, and I want to be part of the team that continues to progress and move Paducah forward.”
As a finalist, Jordan visited Paducah in June and participated in interviews with the Paducah City Commission, the city’s leadership team and a diversity, equity and inclusion community panel. The four finalists were named by the city on June 17, which included Todd Thompson, city manager of Galesburg, Illinois; Trent Lovett, the retired superintendent of Marshall County School District; and Shane Horn, city manager of Lakeland, Tennessee.
Paducah Mayor George Bray said he believes Jordan has the personality that will fit well into the community.
“He’s a Kentucky boy. He was born and raised in Henderson. He’s spent time in Henderson and Madisonville before going to Paris,” Bray said.
“I believe that with a combination of his personality, background in Parks/Rec, economic development and experience in Paris — I believe that he’s ready for the next step coming to Paducah. He wanted to get back to western Kentucky from central or eastern Kentucky where he was, so it was kind of a match made in heaven.”
According to Paris’ city website, Jordan was appointed as the city manager in January 2017. His experience includes about 16 years for the city of Madisonville. He was Madisonville’s community development director for more than 12 years. Jordan also worked several years for the city of Henderson as the program/aquatic director and as head of the Recreation Department.
He has a master’s degree in organizational management and has been certified by the International Economic Development Council as a certified economic developer, according to the news release.
“It’s been a process. It’s been a good process,” Bray said.
“The commission has worked very closely together. Everybody’s had something to say about it. Everybody’s had input on the selection process, and I think we worked as a group in unison to move from 47 candidates down to our final selection. I’m tickled to death.”
The replacement process for Arndt started earlier this year. In early January, Arndt announced his intention to move back to Illinois to open a consulting business and be closer to family, once his contract with the city ended. On June 8, the commission approved a contract extension through July 31.
Arndt said he thinks Jordan will be a “great fit” for the city and Team Paducah.
“I’ve known Daron for the last several years,” he told The Sun on Wednesday.
“He’s very active with the Kentucky city and county managers association. He’s very intelligent, (a) great person, has good people skills and really appreciates western Kentucky, so I think he’s just a wonderful fit.”
Arndt said he thinks the overall process was well done and that consultant Mark Peterson with GovHR USA did a great job, bringing “several quality candidates to the table.” He also gave kudos to city officials, the city’s leadership team and the DEI community panel for their efforts in the process.
“Daron and I will meet, of course, several times as the month of July passes by, that type of thing,” Arndt said, on the transition.
“I’ll actually be having my last leadership team retreat later this month on July the 21st. I’ve invited Daron to come to that too, to get to know the team a little bit more informally. I think Daron’s actually coming to town next week to meet with me to kind of go over some stuff. We’ll have some touch points, and then, of course, I will help out as needed, even after he takes over.”
