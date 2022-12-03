It’s that time of year to think of others, and while the kids are getting a lot of attention, don’t forget the teenagers in need.
Pennyrile Allied Community Services and Hopkins County Assistance Center are working on the Teen Shopping Program again this year.
Hopkins County Case Manager Freddie Stafford said the program is run through the Family Resource Centers at the schools.
“We have kids that are at risk and kids who will be left out, and no child should be left behind,” he said. “Every child that we can identify should have a Christmas.”
The Teen Shopping Program has been in the county for about 50 years, helping roughly 200 teenagers ages 13-18.
Stafford said the FRYSC gives out $100 gift cards redeemable at Burke’s Clothing store on the last day of school before Christmas break.
“We normally take donations until the last minute because we try to get as much as we can,” he said. “We try to o at least 15-20 kids out of each school.”
This year donations need to be at the PACS office by Wednesday, Dec. 14, so they can be distributed on the last day of school, Friday, Dec. 16.
“Donations are very much appreciated, not only by the PACS office but by the kids in the community,” said Stafford.
Anyone who would like to donate to the Teen Shopping Program can send a tax-deductible monetary donation to P.O. Box 427, Madisonville, KY 42431, or drop it off at the office 130 Branch Street between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Please make the checks payable to PACS, and on the memo line of the check include Teen Shopping Program to make sure the funds are going to that program.
For more information on the program or how to donate, call 270-821-8114.
