Back in Time

Messenger file photo

Deer season is starting pick up around the commonwealth so this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives felt timely. The hunter is taking a solid aim on his intended target as he stands atop a tree stand. If you recognize the hunter, you can email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Archery and crossbow seasons in Kentucky run through Jan. 20, 2020. Other dates to remember, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Department, include modern gun season Nov. 9-24, muzzleloader Dec. 14-22, and free youth weekend Dec. 28-29.

Back in Time

