Lucas Arnold was one of four Kentucky 4-H’ers to receive the Emerald Award from the Kentucky 4-H Foundation.
The award is the highest honor in Kentucky 4-H’s Achievement Program and is presented annually following a rigorous application and interview process.
Connor Cooper, the Hopkins County Cooperative 4H Youth Development agent, said having a youth receive Emerald status is amazing.
“Lucas has worked so hard during his 4-H career, and this is a wonderful way for it to come to an end,” he said. “Lucas is a kind, caring, and driven person. He very much deserved this honor.”
The achievement program is a comprehensive program spanning the entire career of the 4-H’er. Cooper said the Emerald Award winners are exemplary 4-H’ers who have embraced the learn-by-doing aspect of the 4-H program, which empowers youth to reach their full potential.
The other three Emerald Award recipients were Magalee Blazina from Crittenden County, Daphnica Woods from Allen County, and Avery Cole from Warren County.
The winners are well-rounded individuals that will continue to grow and develop in leadership, citizenship, communication, and be civically engaged, said Cooper. They also become advocates of the 4-H program on a local, state, and national level.
He said Arnold’s top 4-H projects included communications, public speaking, leadership, and community service.
“He has taken on numerous leadership roles in 4-H at all levels,” said Cooper.
Arnold has won the Teen Conrad Feltner Leadership Award, served as the co-chair for the State Issues Conference event, and served as the 2022-2023 Kentucky State 4-H Vice President.
He has also worked hard to give back to his community as a Hopkins County 4-H teen volunteer and now adult volunteer, as a high school buddy for Impact Mentoring, and volunteering at Breaking Bread, the United Way of the Coalfield, Women’s Triangle Recovery House, the Salvation Army, Madisonville Community College, and the Hopkins County Fair.
Cooper said Arnold has also completed 4-H projects for the fair in photography, horticulture, agriculture, foods, and home environment. He has also attended 4-H Camp since he was eight years old and has served as a teen leader and is now an adult leader at camp.
Arnold will represent Kentucky 4-H in Washington D.C. at the National 4-H Conference event. He also received $1,000 for his Emerald award and a trophy for all of his hard work.
Cooper said Arnold is a great representation of what youth can grow into through 4-H.
“I think this shows how much time and dedication this organization puts into developing young leaders,” he said. “Everyone has a chance to do some big things in Hopkins County 4-H.”
