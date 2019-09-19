Back in Time

Butch Corum submitted this photo of the former Capitol Theatre that was located on Union Street in downtown Madisonville. Corum said he got the photograph from Chi Chi Mills. The movie "For Pete's Sake" is advertised on the marquee. The film was released in 1974. A reader identified Jimmy Ray as the golfer swinging the club in the Back in Time photo that ran in Tuesday's edition of The Messenger. Ray, an avid golf fan, still plays regularly at Lakeshore Country Club and recently attended the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia. He said he no longer has the "white tassel" shoes he had on the photo.

