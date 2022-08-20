Jumanji: This Isn’t a Game, a mixed-media exhibit by Jarrid Scott will be making it’s way to the Anne P. Baker Gallery, in Madisonville, starting August 26, and running through October 22, 2022.
The Anne P. Baker Gallery is located inside the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on the campus of the Madisonville Community College. The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m., with extended hours on Glema Center event days. The opening reception next Friday, August 26, from 6:30-8 p.m. for the community to come check out and enjoy.
Jarrid Scott, a Dawson Springs native, is a mixed media artist, illustrator, sculptor, muralist, and print maker. He received his Bachelor of Fine Art in Illustration at Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta in 2015, and was named Bill Grandstaff Artist of the Year, 2020, by The Princeton Kentucky Art Guild.
Scott says he “created ‘Jumanji: This Isn’t a Game’ to draw awareness to the ways in which the collective fails our planet, while inspiring viewers to reflect on their role in preservation.” Throughout the exhibit, he uses recycled and repurposed materials like single use plastics as means of visual storytelling focused on conservation. Through his art, he contemplates life of an alternative future, including the likelihood of residing in space. His interstellar works comment on how different our lifestyles might be if our current planet fails us or, rather, if we fail it.
Gallery admission is always free, and gallery hours are posted on the Glema Center Facebook page. For more information regarding the exhibit contact Liz Schweizer at 270-824-8650 or eschweizer0001@kctcs.edu
