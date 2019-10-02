Two people were injured Tuesday when a coal truck, car and motorcycle came together on Nebo Road in Manitou.
"I was driving the car," said Jerry Jaggers, 31, of Clay. "A coal truck drove in front of me, and the motorcycle behind the coal truck crashed."
Jaggers had a line of blood down the left side of his head after the crash at Nebo Road and Manitou Loop. His car had visible damage on the driver's side.
A Hopkins County Sheriff's Office report said the car and coal truck sideswiped each other around 11:50 a.m. The motorcycle, driven by Zindell Lindle, 39, of Providence, then turned over while trying to stop.
While Jaggers was able to walk away from the crash, Lindle was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Jason Rakestraw, 42, of Slaughters, who was driving the coal truck, was not hurt, according to the report.
Assisting the sheriff's office were Medical Center Ambulance Service, Manitou Fire, Madisonville Fire and the Nebo Rescue Squad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.