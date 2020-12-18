The project for a new building at the Madisonville Regional Airport to house the Madisonville Community College’s Aviation Program continues as the airport board has been preparing to approach the Federal Aviation Administration for funding for a taxiway and tarmac.
Funding for the new hangar that will house the program has already been obtained in the form of a grant that the City of Madisonville received from the Delta Regional Authority in the amount of $500,000 a few months ago.
The program will be housed temporarily in another part of the airport while construction is done on the new hangar.
Madisonville Regional Airport Manager Emily Herron said the airport has saved entitlement money that the FAA needs justification for using following a meeting with engineers on Monday night.
“We are basically saying we already have this money banked, and we would like to use it for this purpose,” said Herron. “The FAA came back and told us after a conference call and said we needed to justify the project. The FAA likes to make sure anytime they do a project, especially one that is not like we have something broken, but anytime we are developing something, they want to know that everything else that needs to be taken care of is taken care of.”
Herron said a presentation had been sent to the agency just this week explaining the importance of the project’s completion.
“They want to know why this is an important thing,” said Herron. “Obviously, we sent them a big justification packet and the benefits of the flight school and what they are projected to have, and we can say that this will benefit our community as well, and this hangar will be beneficial to the airport regardless of the flight school.”
Herron said the airport receives $150,000 a year in Airport Improvement Program entitlements that can be banked.
The federal funding will construct a taxiway that will go over a 10-foot wide ditch and a tarmac.
“The engineer explained what is going on,” said Madisonville Regional Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle. “The taxiway and tarmac will be constructed in the area when you first turn off Highway 85 into the airport to the right. That is good ground to build on.”
Riddle said engineers estimated the construction of both the taxiway and tarmac would be between $800,000 and $900,000.
