As expected, the Hopkins County Board of Education reaffirmed Monday night that it will start the new school year with no in-person instruction on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The action was approved during Thursday’s special called meeting. While students have another week before virtual instruction begins, teachers will be back on the job today.
District Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said the district would revisit opening in-person instruction at the next board meeting set for Monday, Sept. 21.
Ashby said she sat through a superintendent’s advisory committee meeting Monday where the possibility of bringing in small groups of students into schools was discussed.
The committee has a plan that allows small groups of students to come on campus. A nine to one student-teacher ratio will be in effect, and the total number of students cannot pass 15% of the schools’ total student capacity.
“We’ve already talked about bringing in students who needed their immunizations, students who needed services for Family Resources, students who need to be evaluated,” she said. “This is also opening it up that we can bring in students for other reasons. I’m going to talk with principals on Friday and ask them to submit a plan to me. Come the Monday after we start, I’m ready to begin bringing in kids in very small groups.”
Board member Steve Faulk said it was exciting to see the district is trying to figure out a way to get kids back in school safely. His only concern was how students would be selected to attend these small groups.
Ashby told Faulk once she talks with the principals, they would brainstorm how to implement the small groups best.
“We just have to watch that capacity doesn’t exceed 15% in the building. But I think it’s a start,” she said. “I think principals can come up with ideas because it can’t be a lot of instructional things that only a part of them are getting that others aren’t, but it can be getting back in the shallow end of the pool.”
Ashby hopes these small groups will help ease students back into the classroom structure.
In other news, the board:
• approved the district to apply for a Kentucky Department of Education “Re-Engagement Mini-Grant” for $50,000 to be used to help re-engage students in the educational process towards graduation.
• approved an adult meal price increase from $2.35 to $2.55 for breakfast and $3.75 to $3.85 for lunch.
• approved a change order for the bus driver training center and Browning Springs Middle School Fieldhouse. Ashby said this change order would save the district about $16,000. An interior wall and an additional water heater will be removed. Ashby said demolition for the facility begins today. Assistant Supt. Marty Cline estimated the facility could be completed as early as winter break.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.