COVID-19 cases are continuing a steady climb in Hopkins County as health care officials voice heightened concerns and the local hospital reinstates visitation restrictions.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said a variety of people are testing positive for COVID, from children to adults in their 40s.
“It is not the children who are unable to be vaccinated, it is more the children that are in the vaccination age that are unvaccinated that are positive right now,” she said.
The Health Department reported 141 new COVID-19 cases on Monday from last week, bringing the county’s total number of active cases to 329. There have been 4,430 residents who have recovered and 152 COVID-19 related deaths locally.
Beach said the Health Department worked on 50 new cases on Monday from the weekend alone.
The virus is spread through youth camps, sports and people gathering together, she said.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said the Delta variant is spreading quickly and the younger population is getting very sick.
“It is emotionally difficult on our staff to be the only support for these patients and to be the only link for the family,” said Quinn.
The vaccine offered a needed hope for the hospital staff and offered relief from the devastation the virus causes, she said. It is difficult to be back in this situation when the vaccine has shown to offer protection and is readily available.
“We are at a critical time in this battle,” said Quinn. “The most important thing you can do is protect yourself, your family and your neighbor. This is a public health crisis.”
Quinn said the hospital had 19 positive COVID-19 patients, with six in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 18% of the hospital’s total patient population.
“This is a significant jump in the past few days,” she said. “The quick and significant increase in positive cases among the unvaccinated is a significant concern.”
Beach said the Health Department is also seeing more infants contract COVID-19 than before.
“I am really encouraging people to protect their infants and ask people if they are vaccinated before they get around your infant or touch your infant,” said Beach.
She suggests anyone visiting a new baby to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer if they are unvaccinated.
There is a small percentage of those vaccinated who can test positive for COVID-19 if they have come into contact with someone who is not vaccinated, but it is 0.001%, she said. If someone vaccinated does test positive, then they can be asymptomatic, show mild illness, or if they become more, then there is a very low risk of them dying.
“That is what this is all about, is keeping people as safe as possible,” said Beach.
She said the key is to get as many friends and family vaccinated as possible.
Effective Wednesday Baptist Health Madisonville will again restrict visitation for most patients in the hospital and medical group practices by allowing only essential caregivers to accompany patients for medical appointments or tests. There will be limited exceptions.
“Over the past few weeks, our area has again experienced a significant increase in the Covid positivity rate,” stated Christy Littrell, chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Madisonville. “This change is for the safety of our patients and to protect the health of our staff so they can continue to provide care for those in need.”
“We apologize for the inconvenience to our patients and their loved ones, but we must keep patient and staff safety our top priority,” added Littrell.
The Same Day Surgery entrance will also be closed and patients are asked to enter through the Emergency Department entrance to be screened at this time. Those allowed to visit or accompany a patient will be screened prior to visitation and must wear a mask at all times in the facilities.
At the hospital, there will be limited exceptions, allowing one healthy visitor or companion between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for:
• Surgical patients (one person may accompany patient)
• Inpatients (one visitor during visitation hours, must remain in patient room)
• Critical Care (One visitor per day may visit for a two hour period during visitation hours)
• Emergency Department (one person may accompany patient) No visitors allowed in Split Flow, waiting rooms or with Covid-19 positive or suspect patients on any unit.
• Patients under age 18 (one parent or guardian)
• Women in labor (one birthing partner)
• NICU (both parents)
• Hospice or end-of-life patients (visitation on case-by-case basis at unit director discretion)
• Dependent patients who require assistance (one caregiver)
• Visitors are not allowed on Behavioral Health except at the request of the psychiatrist.
• Visitors are not allowed in the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center, including infusion, radiation therapy and outpatient oncology clinics due to the risk of infection for oncology and autoimmune patients. Exceptions for very limited cases must be pre-approved by the unit director.
• No children under the age of 16 are allowed to visit at this time.
For Baptist Health Medical Group offices and outpatient facilities, a single essential caregiver will be allowed for:
• Child under age 18 (one parent)
• Dependent adult who requires assistance (one caregiver)
• OB visit (one additional support person)
For the latest information on Baptist Health Madisonville policies and response to COVID-19, visit BaptistHealth.com or follow Baptist Health Madisonville on social media. To receive a Covid-19 vaccine, contact the Hopkins County Health Department.
