For the second straight day, Hopkins County students will be learning from home as district officials called off school due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages. This is the fifth HCS@Home day for local students since Christmas.
HCS Assistant Superintendent Damon Fleming said the school looked at all possible options before calling for the HCS@Home day.
“We just couldn’t do it. The numbers are just to the point on staff vacancy that we couldn’t do it [Tuesday],” he said.
The school looked at how many staff positions needed to be covered from classrooms, bus drivers and cafeteria personnel, then determined if the school could cover those positions, he said.
This year the district has been doing everything they can to keep students in-person from doubling bus routes and combining other routes, to having teachers and staff members covering classes.
“Even though the goal is to have our students in person, we just couldn’t do that [on Tuesday] with our staff shortages throughout the district in all departments,” said Fleming.
Although all industries are experiencing staffing shortages, the school is also dealing with an increase in illnesses among students and staff. He said it is not just an increase in COVID-19 cases, but more strep throat and flu.
“The numbers in our community are higher than they have ever been based on the health department’s incident rate, and we are just a reflection of our community,” said Fleming.
The decision was initially only made for Tuesday since people get better or come out of quarantine, so the staffing numbers are always changing. By the end of the day, it became apparent that officials would have to call off school on Wednesday as well.
“As soon as we have the information and can say we are not able to have in-person classes, we will get that information out to families as soon as we can,” said Fleming.
He said Hopkins County is fortunate to have used HCS@Home or NTI days for the past few years, so students and staff know what is required of them on those days.
“The teachers have lessons planned for the students that have been communicated out with the families and with the students,” said Fleming. “Our students know what to do, how to log in and get that information and the expectations.”
Superintendent Amy Smith addressed parents through a Facebook post late Tuesday afternoon.
“Every district teacher, every district administrator and every district board member wants to keep our kids in school for in-person instruction as long as its safe for students and staff,” she said. “NTI is one of the last options we look at when we make an adjustment to your students’ routine.”
April Devine, the director of pupil personnel, said the teachers use the Remind platform and Dojo platform to communicate with parents and students about the day’s lesson.
She said she received a message from her son’s teacher Tuesday morning telling her about the assignment for the day and a reminder to log on to complete it.
“Our teachers do a fabulous job of reaching out to their families and their students and helping them stay on track while they are learning at home, then getting them caught up when they do get back into the classroom,” said Devine.
Even though classes are not being held in the school buildings, she said for students participating in extracurricular activities or sports they still have the Test to Stay program on NTI days. She said students and staff who need to be in the school for meetings or sports practice can still participate through the program.
The district also has a partnership with the Hopkins County Health Department for some school nurses to administer COVID-19 tests by appointment. Check at the district’s social media pages for locations and times.
Despite the closure, district employees not currently quarantined are expected to report to work as usual.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.