MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Donald Cochrane, 61, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Nicholas Deramo, 26, of Madisonville was charged Friday with giving an officer false identification, first-degree fleeing/evading an officer, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and three counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Nathaniel Gibson, 40, of Madisonville was charged Monday with public intoxication.
• Jason Gossett, 40, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with third-degree criminal trespass.
• Laci Issel, 44, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
• Cornelia Mackey, 48, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Jamaal Phillips, 31, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Mark Smith, 43, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday, Nov. 5 with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Jordan Warner, 18, of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear in Christian County.
• Thelester Washington, 49, of Madisonville was charged Monday with second-degree assault, second-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, menacing, trafficking in synthetic drugs, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, no operator-moped license and failure to produce an insurance card.
• Charles Woodward, 37, of Madisonville was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief.
