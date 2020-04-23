A sheriff’s deputy who served as a School Resource Officer for Hanson Elementary School died in a Wednesday morning car crash after completing a security detail at a COVID-19 testing site.
A statement from the Kentucky State Police said Terry Vick, 43, was driving east on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the Hopkins-Muhlenberg County line. His car crossed the median around 7:25 a.m., then struck a guard rail and a concrete abutment.
“It happened right at the county line,” said Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield, who pronounced Vick dead at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma. No other cars or passengers were involved.
Sheriff Matt Sanderson said Vick’s wife had a smartphone app which tracked his car. She went to the scene when she noticed the location didn’t change for a long period of time.
“He was a team player,” Sanderson said. “I had texted him around 5 a.m. to check on him because this wasn’t a normal shift.”
Sanderson said because Vick lived outside the county in Greenville, he had dropped his cruiser off and picked up his personal vehicle after his security detail ended.
“He loved every minute of his time at Hanson,” Sanderson said. “He loved those kids and teachers. He told me out of all the things he had ever done in law enforcement, being an SRO at Hanson was by far his favorite. I never saw him without a smile on his face. We are heartbroken.”
Vick was involved with security detail for the coronavirus testing site at Madisonville North Hopkins High School. He became a deputy in Hopkins County last September and had served in Muhlenberg County before that during a 17-year career in law enforcement. Vick ran for Jailer there in 2018.
“Deputy Vick was a valued member of Team Hopkins,” said Robert Carter, Director of Engagement, Equity and School Support for Hopkins County Schools. “He had a love for our community, and had a direct impact on the lives of teachers, staff and students.”
Interim Principal Cristy Tomes said Vick’s work vehicle will be parked outside the school if people want to leave tributes there.
“One of our kids said it best,” Tomes said. “He was a wonderful, inspiring, selfless person.”
“Our Hanson Hunter family is heartbroken,” the school PTA posted on Facebook, “along with our entire community.”
Vick was at the top of the Hanson Elementary Facebook feed Wednesday, for a program he prepared on internet safety in early March. He moved to patrol duty in Hanson after public schools became closed to in-person instruction.
In a YouTube video for the county SRO program posted Friday, April 10, Vick said he felt “a sense of separation” from students during the coronavirus shutdown, as many teachers do. He encouraged children to wash their hands after playing with classmates outside. Then he read a book with one of his sons.
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton joined in a moment of silence for the Sheriff’s Office at the start of Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing, but did not explain what had happened. An official statement from the Kentucky State Police was released about 30 minutes later.
He is survived by a wife and two children. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a public memorial service is unlikely to occur for some time.
