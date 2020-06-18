The Madisonville City Pool and water-spray parks at the City Park and Dr. Festus Claybon Park will open on Monday, June 29, city officials confirmed in the weekly COVID-19 update via Facebook Live yesterday.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton also spoke about an update on the county’s COVID-19 cases, recycling, and efforts to continue flattening the pandemic’s curve in the county.
The pool areas will be sanitized throughout the day and visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing, Cotton said.
The city pool will have a maximum capacity of 89 people at one time, as per state regulations. There is an expectation that many people will visit the pool on opening day, and Cotton advised citizens to remain respectful of state guidelines and phase out plans for their visit.
“Definitely use some caution,” Cotton said. “Just because we can doesn’t mean we have to.”
Total cases in the county have increased to 224. The total death count remains at 32 citizens in the county. Whitfield said COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the deaths rather than the direct cause.
“We continue to pray for the families who have lost loved ones during this time,” Whitfield said.
Those listed as “recovered” has increased to 189 in total; this leaves three active cases in the community.
According to Whitfield, even though the active cases have decreased, loosening restrictions on public outings could affect the number of new cases. He encouraged citizens to continue being adherent to recommendations by public health officials.
In other news from Wednesday’s briefing:
• Citizens are still able to vote through a drive-thru at the county clerk’s office behind the historic courthouse; it is open between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from today through Monday.
On Tuesday, the only place that citizens can vote for the primary is the Ballard Convention Center. The center will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day for voters to cast their ballots.
• Curbside pick-up of recyclable items will return on Monday, June 29.
“What we have done is recognize that the community wants this recycling program back up and running,” Cotton said.
According to Cotton, curbside pick-up had to be temporarily discontinued because inmate labor has been unavailable. Staff personnel across multiple departments have elected to help in recycling efforts while inmate labor is still temporarily disabled. Whitfield said he is looking into using inmate labor again, but county jail administrators are hesitant because COVID-19 has a likelier chance to spread within a closed, populated area.
Madisonville citizens have been using the recycling toters for regular garbage during the pandemic. City officials ask citizens to bring the toters filled with regular garbage out to the curb sometime next week to ensure that only recyclables will be in the toters by June 29.
• Gatherings of 50 people or less will be allowed on June 29, as per state regulations.
Though the curve of new COVID-19 cases has flattened considerably, Cotton and Whitfield encouraged citizens to be mindful of their personal responsibility during this time.
“We’re asking everybody to continue to be careful. We do want people getting out, getting back to work, but as you do that, remember to try to keep as much spacing as you can,” Whitfield said. “The CDC still recommends that you wear a mask to try to slow that transmission to keep it down as much as possible. Because what we don’t want to see is that spike begin to climb again.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.