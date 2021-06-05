The Hopkins County Clerk’s Office will resume being an active passport agency on Monday, bringing another form of normalcy to the county as COVID-19 numbers continue to drop.
All passport business was shut down by the U.S. Department of State at the beginning of 2020, which saw the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said the office can only do new passport applications.
“Agencies are not authorized to do renewals,” said Cloern. “What we do is new passport applications.”
Cloern said the fee for the application is $35 and, according to the county clerk’s website, a check or money order for $110 is also needed for the U.S. Department of State as well.
Pictures for the passport also must be done before the applications are brought in, Cloern said.
Cloern said five office employees recently completed the re-certification process to become active passport accepting agents, which included around 500 questions with each having to score 90% or higher to pass.
Cloern said she is glad the office is getting ready to resume passport business.
“It is just another sense of normalcy meaning that people are able to travel again and get to go on vacations,” she said.
Passport applications can be done during normal business hours, which is 8 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 270-821-7361.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.