A Mortons Gap veteran has a lot to be thankful for after the Home Depot Foundation paid off his $130,000 mortgage for his Habitat for Humanity home.
Anthony and Kara Burrow were virtual guests on the Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday to talk about their search for a home for them and their five children — Rileigh, 15, Noah, 8, Mary Hannah, 6, Oliviah, 5 and Judah Rose, 3 — and the struggles of finding a forever home, unaware of the surprise that awaited.
Barrymore announced to the couple that the foundation had paid off their entire mortgage, which understandably brought Anthony and Kara to tears and left them at a loss for words.
“I thought I misheard her,” said Anthony.
“We thought we would receive something, and we thought whatever it was we would be grateful for it,” said Kara. “It was nothing that we expected.”
The natives of Evansville met when Anthony was in the military.
“I was moving around for the military,” he said. “I joined the National Guard and went on active duty in California.”
When it came time to come back home, the couple decided they wanted to live around an hour from Evansville, and found a home in Mortons Gap through his aunt. They were able to live close to their church, Vineyard Worship.
“It needed a lot of work,” said Anthony. “At that time, we had guardianship of her brother and my brother, and we had four kids of our own. We ended up moving there and learning on the fly how to work on a house. It was a headache.”
Anthony was working on the home when he was not working his day job.
“We got it liveable,” he said. “Things went south because we were running out of funds quickly, and we had more problems coming up.”
Eventually as Anthony fixed one project, more work would be needed on another part of the home.
“We had a lot of debt because of the work done on the house,” said Kara. “Our credit score was low, and we also knew we were supposed to be in Mortons Gap and close to the church. We prayed about it a lot and just thought that we needed to stay there. Every time we would go look at a home that was for sale, it would either sell really quick or they were asking too much for it.”
The family began searching for another home and eventually found one, but Kara sought advice from their pastor before filling out the loan papers.
“She said ‘well, maybe God is going to give you a house,’ ” said Kara. “That same night after I went home ... she texted me and said that the Habitat for Humanity was accepting applications.”
Filling out the application had Kara doubting if they would qualify as they already owned a home, but after speaking with Heath Duncan, the executive director of the Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region, she submitted the application.
“He said that the group had been looking for veterans to build homes for,” Kara said. “Every step we took after that, we got closer and closer to building the house.”
The COVID-19 outbreak changed things as the construction of the habitat home began.
“We started building their house in March,” said Duncan. “We had three builds scheduled for the spring of 2020, and then the pandemic hit. We cancelled two of those builds, but we continued to build Anthony and Kara’s home. One of the reasons we did that was that we had some grant money in that house that would allow us to do professional labor. At that time, the construction industry was still considered essential.”
Duncan said the fact that the construction industry was considered an essential business allowed the home to still be completed during a pandemic.
“We built that house through the pandemic with no volunteers,” said Duncan. “We had a lot of donated labor on that house from professional contractors. One of those donations was the Home Depot Foundation. They are really interested in veterans in particular housing. We had a $15,000 grant from the Home Depot Foundation that we had gotten through Kentucky Habitat for Humanity so we were already in with the foundation on that build.”
Other partners were also able to donate parts of building the home.
“We had a lot of other partners also,” said Duncan. “That house was built with structural insulated panels and that was made possible through the Kentucky Department of Energy. The house also has solar power on it, and Kentucky Habitat had invested solar shares through LGE and KU, they have a solar farm … Kentucky Habitat bought shares of that farm and donated those to different Habitat families across the state. That house also has the benefits of solar power without having actual solar panels.”
At the end of construction, the habitat group sold the home to the family, which had to be virtual, but still allowed them to move into the home in August.
Now with five children, the Burrow family had a mortgage of $130,000 to pay off — along with the credit cards they were still paying on from fixing up their first home in Mortons Gap.
From there, the foundation reached out to the Habitat for Humanity office looking for veterans to feature.
“The Home Depot Foundation reached out to the habitat world looking for stories of veterans,” said Duncan. “We submitted the Burrow family and two others, and the Burrow family was chosen to have their mortgage paid off.”
Duncan said the Habitat office found out about the selection three weeks ago.
“Then the Drew Barrymore Show decided they would — in partnership with the Home Depot Foundation — announce it on her TV show,” said Duncan.
The Burrow family was told they were going to be interviewed and have pictures taken as a way to feature veteran families that Habitat had assisted.
“From there, Heath called and said that Kentucky Habitat had spoken to the Drew Barrymore Show and they would like us to come on and talk about the experience,” said Anthony. “They were telling us it was to let people know Habitat wasn’t just for a single mom and things like that.”
Anthony and Kara were brought onto the show and prepped for interviews and then they were on live with Barrymore on Wednesday.
“Next thing I know, we were on the screen with Drew Barrymore,” said Anthony.
Anthony said having the mortgage paid off allows the family to focus on other financial debt with the credit cards used to fix on the old house.
“I can’t say enough about the habitat that we have here,” said Anthony. “They are great people, and definitely called to be there. They put their heart into it.”
Anthony said through all this, he doesn’t like the word “deserve.”
“I don’t like the word deserve, it is just a blessing,” said Anthony. “I definitely don’t say deserve. I just say thank you. We’re very thankful for everyone who had a part in this.”
