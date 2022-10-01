Molly Bradley, a senior at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, was recently announced as a National Merit Semifinalist.
“This has been a goal of mine for several years now, and it has been a long time coming,” she said. “I am really excited that it is finally happening.”
Bradley said she started working on this last fall when, as a junior, she had to take the PSAT. She also had to have an outstanding academic record throughout high school and be endorsed and recommended by a high school official.
“I have heard of other people getting this honor in the past, and it feels really special to be included with those people,” she said. “It means a lot because it reflects the hard work I have put in and outside the classroom.”
Bradley’s name was one of 16,000 Semifinalists announced by officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation for the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. She has an opportunity to continue as a finalist in the competition for around 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring.
According to a news release, to become a finalist, Bradley and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application providing information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
Out of the 16,000 Semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the Finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation, according to a news release. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from that group of Finalists.
The 2023 National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.
Bradley said the application to become a Finalist is due Sunday, so she and the teacher who recommended her have been working on it.
“It would just be really exciting [to be a Finalist] because so few people are chosen, so it would be really special to be a part of that group,” she said.
