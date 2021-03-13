The Metalsa Structural Products Inc. plant in Hopkinsville announced plans to expand operations by creating 97 full-time jobs paying on average more than four-times minimum wage, including benefits, according to the office of Gov. Andy Beshear
The current plant on Bill Bryan Blvd. in Hopkinsville will see improvements to its existing facility, as well as the addition of new machinery and equipment.
The project is expected to be completed by October 2022 and will accommodate the installation of two new manufacturing lines to support customers in Michigan and Missouri, the release stated.
“Our expansion is significant because it allows us to support our customers growing business and meet their demands while also supporting the growth of our community,” Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Metalsa, Gustavo Andres said.
“The automotive industry will play a vital role in our efforts to build our economy back stronger than ever in Kentucky,” Beshear said.
Beshear continued to explain that a strong supplier base from automotive companies will be essential in making a strong Kentucky economy a reality.
Mayor Wendell Lynch expressed his support for the expansion saying this move shows Metalsa’s belief in the community as well as the state.
“We are also pleased with the state’s strong support and their efforts to promote economic development across the Commonwealth,” Lynch said.
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble welcomed the continued growth of Metalsa as well.
“Metalsa’s commitment represents a new opportunity for residents and families of Christian county and the South Western Kentucky region. Christian County Fiscal Court looks forward to assisting Metalsa and helping them to grow with us in our less taxing, more relaxing environment,” Tribble said.
Metalsa operates as a subsidiary of Grupo Proeza, a private company based in Monterrey, Mexico and employs more than 10,000 people internationally.
Metalsa also operates two other facilities in the state in Owensboro and Elizabethtown.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved a 15-year incentive agreement for Metalsa shortly before Beshear had announced the project.
The agreement would pay the chassis structure manufacturer up to $1.5 million in tax incentives based on the company’s $39.1 million investment and annual targets to create 97 jobs for Kentucky residents for 15 years.
Additionally, KEDFA approved Metalsa for up to $100,000 in tax incentive through the Kentucky Initiative Act. This act allows approved companies to recoup Kentucky sales and use tax on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.
Metalsa can also receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.
