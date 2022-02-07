Golden Ticket Cinema has yet to set a date for the grand reopening of Madisonville’s only movie theater, but the new owners are happy to announce a number of improvements that they plan to introduce, some as soon as the facility is open.
One thing that will not be changing is the management team, including general manager Carla Thomas who has been at the theater since it originally opened as the Phoenix Capital 8 two decades ago.
“The first thing that was apparent to me when visiting the theatre was the exceptional team of managers and employees on hand. Just touring the facility, I could see the impressive level of care and attention on display,” said John Bloemeke, President of Golden Ticket Cinemas. “I couldn’t be happier that we are able to retain some members of the management team, starting with the GM, Carla Thomas. Carla has been the GM of the theatre for many years and has clearly facilitated an environment that has made the theatre a great place to work and a great place to see a movie. We are hoping to keep more members of the management team and many of the employees from previous ownership.”
As for when the theater will open, a date has yet to be set but should be coming very soon.
“We want to reopen the facility quickly to get the movies back on screen in Madisonville. Obviously, it has been a challenging couple of years, but the future is bright for the movie theatre industry, and we are happy to make sure that the sacred tradition of going to the movies will be kept alive and well in Madisonville for years to come,” said Bloemeke.
The Golden Ticket Capitol 8 plans to reopen swiftly this month, although the opening day has not been announced. According to Bloemeke, he wants to see the theater opened a week or two in advance of the next blockbuster release, The Batman, which is scheduled to come out on March 3.
That will be followed by other big name releases this year, such as Morbius, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, The Northman, Lightyear, Top Gun and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in addition to countless other films. Tickets will be on sale soon via our website, www.gtcinemas.com or www.fandango.com.
The theatre will reopen quickly with some changes to come throughout the summer.
“Later this year, we will be adding some nice touches to the lobby as well as adding Dolby 7.1 sound, reserved seating and our new VIP luxury seating sections to each auditorium” said Bloemeke. “Additionally, we will completely revamp our food and beverage menu with a significantly expanded selection beyond the typical concession fare.”
Golden Ticket Cinema promises an expanded menu that will bring a new experience to local movie goers. In addition to popcorn, candy and nachos, you will now be able to order various hot foods such as such as numerous appetizers, wings, pizza and milkshakes, just to name a few.
