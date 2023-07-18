Even as delayed construction at Hanson Elementary School was forcing the district to push back the official start of school (see story below), on Monday night, board of education members got their first look at the estimated cost of their next major construction project, a $25.7 million addition to transition Southside Elementary from a K-5 into a K-8 school. That pricetag is more than $4 million higher than the cost of the entirely new construction in Hanson.
During Monday night’s meeting, the Hopkins County School Board approved BG 2 and BG 3.
HCS Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said BG 2 is a required document by the state to meet specific energy guidelines, while the BG 3 is the estimated financial impact of the project.
“That is estimated, of course. The job has not bid yet, so once that bids, all of those numbers get adjusted,” he said.
The estimated cost for the project is around $25.7 million. The post-bid revised total for the new Hanson Elementary School project was around $21,285,000 in 2019.
Cline said the cost difference is because of construction costs rising and because the board is adding an entire middle school onto an elementary school.
“If you think about it that cost is actually less than what it theoretically would be for brand new construction in this day and age,” he said. “It would be much more expensive to build Hanson in this situation now.”
Before a final budget can be determined, the construction documents must be approved so that the school board can bid out the renovation project.
“Once construction documents are approved, that is the precursor to the bidding documents,” said Cline.
Construction documents should be up for the school board’s approval this year, and then bids can go out for the project.
In other news, the school board:
approved invoice payments to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects for $109,200 for professional services on the Southside addition and to QK4, inc. for $14,950 for topographic and utility survey for the Southside addition.
approved to declare HCCHS band semi-truck as surplus and approved to advertise for bids for HCCHS band semi-truck.
approved to accept a donation of a semi-trailer from MNHHS band boosters
approved the 2024 board meeting dates.
approved an agreement with Webster County Board of Education for Physical Therapy Services for the 2023-2024 school year.
approved a memorandum of agreement with the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts/Madisonville Community College for the 2023-2024 school year.
approved Department of Juvenile Justice Interagency Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding for the 2023-2024 school year.
approved a memorandum of agreement with Murray State University for the Psychology Certification Program.
The next meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 at the Central Administrative Office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.