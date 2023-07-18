Even as delayed construction at Hanson Elementary School was forcing the district to push back the official start of school (see story below), on Monday night, board of education members got their first look at the estimated cost of their next major construction project, a $25.7 million addition to transition Southside Elementary from a K-5 into a K-8 school. That pricetag is more than $4 million higher than the cost of the entirely new construction in Hanson.

During Monday night’s meeting, the Hopkins County School Board approved BG 2 and BG 3.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.