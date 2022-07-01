If you are looking for some fun outdoors this weekend, head over to Mahr Park in Madisonville. The Welcome Center will be open all weekend as visitors look to celebrate July 4th. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the rest of the weekend.
The park will be offering pedal boats, kayak, and bike rentals to the community for half price all weekend.
“We encourage the community to enjoy nature and recreational services at the Arboretum during time with family and friends,” Ashton Robinson, Mahr Park Arboretum Director said.
