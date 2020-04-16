The Kentucky emergency orders related to COVID-19 have made some state offices very busy. Take the department involved with Medicaid.
“There are many ways to apply,” said Jamie Sadler with the Office of the Ombudsman at the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The number of people who can apply has expanded, as hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians lose their jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear declared four weeks ago that all unemployed workers could apply at once for Medicaid health coverage, without any advance authorization.
“Make sure you apply for benefits,” Beshear said during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing. “I want to be sure you have what you need to get through this.”
But getting help with the process can be slow, depending on where you seek it. A call to the state Department of Community Based Services (DCBS) one day last week led to 40 minutes on hold. But a message left with the Benefind branch brought a response within 10 minutes.
“Most people apply over the phone,” Sadler said, through DCBS. The department’s web page relating to the coronavirus shows agents help callers with a wide range of public assistance.
But that’s not the most precise way to apply for Medicaid these days. The Benefind website helps applicants obtain what Sadler calls “presumptive eligibility” for coverage. And state officials say they reduced a 20-page application to one page.
An estimated 1.2 million Kentuckians already were enrolled in Medicaid, or more than 26% of the population. WellCare describes itself as a leading provider, serving more than 470,000 residents. But the application process there also can take time.
“When you are submitting your request, allow 30-45 days to evaluate your application and 60 days to complete,” customer service representative Joelys Santos wrote in an email from Florida.
A statement from WellCare said it is waiving all co-payments, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for the time being. Early refills also will be allowed for most prescriptions.
To apply for coverage online using Benefind, visit benefind.ky.gov. More information on WellCare is available by calling 877-389-9457 or visiting www.wellcare.com/kentucky.
