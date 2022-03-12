All A’s Honor Roll3rd Grade

Conner Allen

Randall Katich

Nicolai Lovett

Brice Potter

Kianna McCallister

Desi Nolin

4th Grade

Audrey Collins

Gauge Day

Emalie Harris

Kenzlei Hayes

Jesse Holmes

Olivia Holmes

Allison Moreno Salazar

Kailey Oliver

Ansleigh Perkins

5th Grade

Atilynn Allard

Parker Buchanan

Zoey Branstetter

Kashton Campbell

TyShuan Campbell

Cole Edwards

Jayden Haney

Braylen Hawkins

Tamia Haynes

Karenza Katich

Kaylen Killough

Bella Oliver

Hailey Prince

Liam Richardson

Steven Rogers

Kelly Vaught

Kylie Whitmer

A/B Honor Roll

3rd Grade

Avonlea Brown

Jakyah Burt

Kenneth Deras Ladino

Ryder Dewitt

Cora Hendrix

Baylei Lloyd

Caden Manfredi

Jaiden Minor

Zuria Moreno Tapia

Lilliana Perry

Harley Smith

Kacen Truckey

Adalynn Wells

Elliot White

4th Grade

Landon Austin

Deacon Baldwin

Sophia Breen Roberts

Carson Brown

Estrella Cabrera Garcia

Preston Dobbins

Payton Dobbins

Lexi Eden

Jack Erickson

Zander Grayer

Echo Hamby

Alexia Harder

Hayden Hopper

Rylee Jackson

Teavion Jones

Jayden Manfredi

Mason Matheny

Malya Osborne

Railyn Storie

Rhett Watson

Carly Williams

5th Grade

Juyana Arnett

Bradey Burden

Jaydence Deaton

Elaina Grace

Brian Huddleston

Skyler Lahr

Isabella Lampton

Ivan Law

Jacob Matheny

MaLeah Pearson

Kyron Sharp

Jaluh Sherman

KeyShawn Tidwell

Emily Wilson

Ataliyah Woolfolk

