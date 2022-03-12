All A’s Honor Roll3rd Grade
Conner Allen
Randall Katich
Nicolai Lovett
Brice Potter
Kianna McCallister
Desi Nolin
4th Grade
Audrey Collins
Gauge Day
Emalie Harris
Kenzlei Hayes
Jesse Holmes
Olivia Holmes
Allison Moreno Salazar
Kailey Oliver
Ansleigh Perkins
5th Grade
Atilynn Allard
Parker Buchanan
Zoey Branstetter
Kashton Campbell
TyShuan Campbell
Cole Edwards
Jayden Haney
Braylen Hawkins
Tamia Haynes
Karenza Katich
Kaylen Killough
Bella Oliver
Hailey Prince
Liam Richardson
Steven Rogers
Kelly Vaught
Kylie Whitmer
A/B Honor Roll
3rd Grade
Avonlea Brown
Jakyah Burt
Kenneth Deras Ladino
Ryder Dewitt
Cora Hendrix
Baylei Lloyd
Caden Manfredi
Jaiden Minor
Zuria Moreno Tapia
Lilliana Perry
Harley Smith
Kacen Truckey
Adalynn Wells
Elliot White
4th Grade
Landon Austin
Deacon Baldwin
Sophia Breen Roberts
Carson Brown
Estrella Cabrera Garcia
Preston Dobbins
Payton Dobbins
Lexi Eden
Jack Erickson
Zander Grayer
Echo Hamby
Alexia Harder
Hayden Hopper
Rylee Jackson
Teavion Jones
Jayden Manfredi
Mason Matheny
Malya Osborne
Railyn Storie
Rhett Watson
Carly Williams
5th Grade
Juyana Arnett
Bradey Burden
Jaydence Deaton
Elaina Grace
Brian Huddleston
Skyler Lahr
Isabella Lampton
Ivan Law
Jacob Matheny
MaLeah Pearson
Kyron Sharp
Jaluh Sherman
KeyShawn Tidwell
Emily Wilson
Ataliyah Woolfolk
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.